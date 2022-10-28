ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in North Portland identified

Police have identified the 53-year-old man shot and killed one week ago in North Portland as Eric Sean Medrano. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue around 9 p.m. Oct. 25. They arrived to find Medrano wounded. Paramedics provided first aid, but he died at the scene, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Man arrested for throwing plants at bank

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 14-20, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 14 A caller reported some fundraiser money had been stolen from an assisted living community lobby. Officers arrested a woman after she struck another individual with a cane and a coffee mug, and then attempted to strike them with a candlestick. She was lodged at the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man claims he has 'bomb,' knocks over portapotty

This smelly hoax was one of many calls for service the Hillsboro Police Department answered from Oct. 17-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 17 A man reported he went to a local convenience store in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street and gave a ride to someone he sort of knew, plus some friends of hers that he hadn't met before. The man said...
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

Two arrested in investigation involving stolen vehicle and firearms

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with stolen vehicles in Minnehaha and recovered stolen firearms in the process. On Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Northeast 54th Street to reports of a vehicle that did not have license plates, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The area was familiar to deputies because previously stolen vehicles were spotted at the location.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Bicyclist struck, killed near Washington County Jail

The Hillsboro Police Department says a 40-year-old man was crossing the highway Monday when a car hit him.A bicyclist died Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after a car struck him as he crossed a state highway in downtown Hillsboro, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed. Lt. Doug Ehrich said a 40-year-old man was crossing eastbound Highway 8 — signed locally as Southwest Oak Street — just after 2 p.m. Monday when the car struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ehrich said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Shopper pulls knife on fellow customer

The Tigard Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A man was arrested for theft after shoplifting several hundred dollars in merchandise from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway. A car that was stolen in Tigard on Oct. 14 was recovered in Portland. A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR
thereflector.com

Two in court for alleged robbery in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone

A Clark County man and woman face charges in relation to an alleged robbery of a home that was in the evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire. Christina Peiffer, 28, of Camas, and William Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, each face a charge of residential burglary and second-degree theft. During their first appearances in Clark County Superior Court on Oct. 21, Peiffer’s bail was set at $5,000 and Golyshevsky’s bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for arraignments on Nov. 4.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless people run over in Old Town by driver eluding police

A woman in a tent is hospitalized and police are still looking for the driver who escaped.Police are looking for the driver who ran over two homeless people in a tent in Old Town to elude capture on Friday, Oct. 28. An adult male was treated at the scene. A 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 28, a Central Precinct sergeant and officer located an occupied Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside, both unconscious, on Northwest...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy