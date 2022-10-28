Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Man fatally shot in North Portland identified
Police have identified the 53-year-old man shot and killed one week ago in North Portland as Eric Sean Medrano. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue around 9 p.m. Oct. 25. They arrived to find Medrano wounded. Paramedics provided first aid, but he died at the scene, police said.
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing fiancé's stepfather at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing his fiancé's stepfather at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the...
Arrested man accused of driving recklessly and ramming officer’s vehicle on I-5
In a desperate attempt to flee, Portland police said a driver on Saturday night rammed into an undercover officer's vehicle and drove the wrong direction on Interstate 5.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for Oregon cold-case killing of wife 26 years ago
POLK COUNTY, Ore. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his wife over 25 years ago. Brian Clifton, 69, was originally indicted in 2021 for the cold-case murder of Kathy Thomas. Thomas’s skeletal remains were found in the hills...
Body camera footage shows struggle between Washington County deputy, man who tried to grab gun at ER
Body camera footage released Monday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows a bloody struggle unfold after investigators say a man tried to grab a deputy’s gun inside a Hillsboro emergency room Oct. 24, leading the deputy to stab him multiple times. Sheriff’s officials identified the attacker Monday...
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
Forest Grove Police Log: Man arrested for throwing plants at bank
The Forest Grove Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 14-20, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 14 A caller reported some fundraiser money had been stolen from an assisted living community lobby. Officers arrested a woman after she struck another individual with a cane and a coffee mug, and then attempted to strike them with a candlestick. She was lodged at the...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man claims he has 'bomb,' knocks over portapotty
This smelly hoax was one of many calls for service the Hillsboro Police Department answered from Oct. 17-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 17 A man reported he went to a local convenience store in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street and gave a ride to someone he sort of knew, plus some friends of hers that he hadn't met before. The man said...
thereflector.com
Two arrested in investigation involving stolen vehicle and firearms
Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with stolen vehicles in Minnehaha and recovered stolen firearms in the process. On Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Northeast 54th Street to reports of a vehicle that did not have license plates, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The area was familiar to deputies because previously stolen vehicles were spotted at the location.
Bicyclist struck, killed near Washington County Jail
The Hillsboro Police Department says a 40-year-old man was crossing the highway Monday when a car hit him.A bicyclist died Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after a car struck him as he crossed a state highway in downtown Hillsboro, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed. Lt. Doug Ehrich said a 40-year-old man was crossing eastbound Highway 8 — signed locally as Southwest Oak Street — just after 2 p.m. Monday when the car struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ehrich said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The...
CCSO: Man threatened to shoot woman outside Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell
A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
Tigard Police Log: Shopper pulls knife on fellow customer
The Tigard Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A man was arrested for theft after shoplifting several hundred dollars in merchandise from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway. A car that was stolen in Tigard on Oct. 14 was recovered in Portland. A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her...
thereflector.com
Two in court for alleged robbery in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A Clark County man and woman face charges in relation to an alleged robbery of a home that was in the evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire. Christina Peiffer, 28, of Camas, and William Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, each face a charge of residential burglary and second-degree theft. During their first appearances in Clark County Superior Court on Oct. 21, Peiffer’s bail was set at $5,000 and Golyshevsky’s bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for arraignments on Nov. 4.
Homeless people run over in Old Town by driver eluding police
A woman in a tent is hospitalized and police are still looking for the driver who escaped.Police are looking for the driver who ran over two homeless people in a tent in Old Town to elude capture on Friday, Oct. 28. An adult male was treated at the scene. A 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 28, a Central Precinct sergeant and officer located an occupied Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside, both unconscious, on Northwest...
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
kptv.com
Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3