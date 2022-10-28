ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Standard

Trick-or-Treaters return to 23rd Street

Trick-or-Treating returned to 23rd Street this Halloween following a pandemic hiatus, and families braved a pretty cold evening to enjoy the popular event. “I have waited a long time to come back here with my friends and get candy,” one 5th grader from Grant Elementary told this reporter. This...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond neighborhood bands together to clear excess vegetation

Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
OAKLAND, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office investigates an inmate's death at the Main Jail on Tuesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., an inmate was found in medical distress, said deputies. When aid arrived, they tried life-saving methods but were unsuccessful. Deputies confirm this was not a suicide attempt. The patient was The post Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police

A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Richmond Standard

REI Co-op opens Adventure Center in Richmond

REI Co-Op has opened an Adventure Center at 1387 Marina Way South in Richmond, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt reported in his e-forum newsletter on Saturday. An REI Co-Op Adventure Center “focuses exclusively on gear rental and outdoor classes and experiences,” according to the company. This location does not sell gear — for that, you’ll have to visit the stores in Berkeley and Corte-Madera.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy