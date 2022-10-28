54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows

Read full article on original website
Related
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
As Supplemental Security Income Turns 50, Some Are Calling for the Program's Outdated Rules to Change
Supplemental Security Income was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. Today, a lack of updates to the program leave many elderly, blind and disabled beneficiaries struggling with low incomes and little flexibility. Now, a congressional proposal seeks to update one of the program's key restrictions. A key...
NBC Chicago
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Another Interest Rate Hike From the Federal Reserve Is on the Way: Here's How It May Affect You
To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its sixth interest rate increase of the year this week. Here's a breakdown of how that may impact mortgages, credit cards, car loans, student debt and savings. This week, the Federal Reserve will likely raise rates for the sixth consecutive...
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Biden Administration to Provide Over $13 Billion in Aid to Help American Families Lower Energy Bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
U.S. Q3 GDP overshot IMF forecasts, but growth volatile -official
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund may need to raise its forecast for U.S. growth after stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP data, a senior IMF official said on Wednesday, but Federal Reserve rate hikes are starting to cool demand, especially in housing.
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Await Fed Interest Rate Decision and Policy Guidance
U.S. Treasury yields fell Wednesday as awaited a widely expected 75 basis point interest rate hike and signals about future policy at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's November meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped 2 basis points to 4.032%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield reversed some...
Op-Ed: Don't Reject the 60/40 Portfolio. Embrace It
Some are questioning the traditional 60/40 stocks-to-bonds investment model amid unique geopolitical and financial circumstances that are hammering stock markets. It's never a good idea to tweak investment practices based on one year's experience, however. Here are some factors to consider before abandoning the trusty 60/40 approach. As we head...
NBC Chicago
Mortgage Demand Falls Slightly Even as Rates Slip From Recent Highs
Mortgage rates dropped for the first time in more than two months, but demand continued to weaken. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 7.06% from 7.16%. Mortgage applications to buy a home fell 1% for the week and...
Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt
With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0