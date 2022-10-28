Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident along Walnut Creek Pike in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Walnut Creek Pike just north of Bell Station. The driver, dispatchers said, was out of the vehicle. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into pedestrians along Pleasant Valley Road in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were injured following a collision along Pleasant Valley Road in Ross County. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. According to initial reports, three individuals were walking westbound along the darkened roadway in the eastbound lane when they were struck by a car. One...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. The discovery was made on Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officials confirmed the victim was a man, and they are now investigating this as a homicide. The body was taken by the Scioto […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a trailer fire in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battle a mobile home fire along Wilson Run Road. According to initial reports, the trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No further details were immediately available.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Injured in US-23 Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A two-vehicle crash occured on US-23 and 762 around 9:15 pm on Friday. According to Pickaway Sheriffs’ office, the truck was going northbound on US-23 and the black Toyota car was going south on Us-23 and attempting to turn East onto 762 at the light. The driver of the car failed to yield to the Truck and caused the crash.
Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
WSAZ
Deputies: Woman arrested after gas station robbery, had 3-year-old child with her
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A woman is behind bars facing robbery charges after deputies say she stole money from a convenience store gas station. It happened late Sunday night at the Marathon Gas Station on County Road 144 in South Point. The sheriff’s office says a bystander who was...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
Police in Scioto County investigating homicide after man's body found
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police in Scioto County are investigating after a man's body was found Saturday. According to Portsmouth Police, a call was received just after 4:50 p.m. that the victim had been found dead in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officers and EMTs went to the scene...
WSAZ
Man arrested after standoff
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff. Mark Hall, 51, of Portsmouth was arrested on by Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies after the standoff. The 911 call came in just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say the caller told 911 dispatchers that an armed...
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
wchstv.com
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
Portsmouth Times
Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville
On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
Comments / 0