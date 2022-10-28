ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man

A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

2 Newark police officers shot by gunman, officials say

-- Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive response by heavily armed officers on the streets of the state’s largest city. The assailant still remained at large hours after the first shots, which were reported before 2 p.m.,...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Montclair homicide is under investigation

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Montclair Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the ECPO. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:35 a.m., police discovered Peters...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HCPO Homicide Unit & Jersey City police investigating fatal shooting at 74 Dales Ave.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 74 Dales Ave. this evening. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 74 Dales Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted about an hour ago.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County sheriff’s officers arrest two for alleged carjacking, gas station robbery

NEWARK, NJ — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Saturday evening, Oct. 22, by Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark and an armed robbery of an Exxon station at McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark. The actors were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by force, unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of an extended magazine, possession of hollow-point bullets and receiving stolen property.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey man faces life in prison for peddling dangerous amount of hard drugs

A Manchester Township resident is looking at a sentence of up to life in prison after being charged with running a drug trafficking operation of some pretty hard narcotics. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

