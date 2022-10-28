NEWARK, NJ — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Saturday evening, Oct. 22, by Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark and an armed robbery of an Exxon station at McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark. The actors were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by force, unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of an extended magazine, possession of hollow-point bullets and receiving stolen property.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO