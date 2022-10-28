Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Authorities identify gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon.
Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man
A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne man Sentenced to 20 years for the shooting death of Jersey City man
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Honorable Vincent J. Militello sentenced Bernard Wilson, 29, to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City. Wilson, of Bayonne, pleaded guilty to...
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
Mayor: Gunmen who shot 2 Newark police officers remains at large
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Van Velser Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section of Newark.
NBC New York
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
6-year-old child, 2 adults shot in Newark
A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday.
2 Newark police officers shot by gunman, officials say
-- Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive response by heavily armed officers on the streets of the state’s largest city. The assailant still remained at large hours after the first shots, which were reported before 2 p.m.,...
Son sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing father, another man in Jamesburg
JAMESBURG – A 24-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing his father and another man at a residence in Jamesburg in 2019, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Buck, sitting in New Brunswick,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair homicide is under investigation
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Montclair Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the ECPO. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:35 a.m., police discovered Peters...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO Homicide Unit & Jersey City police investigating fatal shooting at 74 Dales Ave.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 74 Dales Ave. this evening. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 74 Dales Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted about an hour ago.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers arrest two for alleged carjacking, gas station robbery
NEWARK, NJ — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Saturday evening, Oct. 22, by Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark and an armed robbery of an Exxon station at McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark. The actors were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by force, unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of an extended magazine, possession of hollow-point bullets and receiving stolen property.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station
A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Ridgefield Park Police Find Ghost Gun, Seize Three NY Teens At Illegal Car Meet Of 50+ Vehicles
A trio of teens who tried to flee an illegal car meet when Ridgefield Park police showed up had a ghost gun and a high-capacity magazine for it in their sedan when they were stopped, authorities said. Responding officers found 50 or so assembled vehicles “revving their engines and burning...
New Jersey man faces life in prison for peddling dangerous amount of hard drugs
A Manchester Township resident is looking at a sentence of up to life in prison after being charged with running a drug trafficking operation of some pretty hard narcotics. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.
