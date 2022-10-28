Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk meet for the first time as Atlantic Division rivals when Matthew and the Florida Panthers host Brady and the Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena (4 p.m. ET; TVAS2, BSFL, TSN5, ESPN+, SN NOW). Things changed for the brothers when Matthew was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers on July 22. They went from playing in two different conferences with two family-friendly meetings per season to teams battling for position in the same division that might potentially meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida (4-3-1) leads Ottawa (4-3-0) by one point heading into the first of three games between them this season. Matthew leads the Panthers with four goals, six assists and 10 points in eight games. Brady is tied for the Senators' lead with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games. In 15 previous regular-season games between them, Matthew has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and Brady has eight (four goals four assists). -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.

