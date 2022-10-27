Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
US News and World Report
Sanofi Sees Faster Profit Growth on Dupixent, Flu Vaccine Demand
(Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecast faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking...
CNBC
Altria quarterly earnings miss estimates as cigarette maker's revenue falls
The maker of Marlboro cigarettes has been working to diversify its offerings as smoking rates decline in the U.S.. Ahead of its earnings release, Altria announced a strategic partnership with Japan Tobacco to develop smoke-free tobacco products. Altria has previously slashed the value of its stake in troubled vaping company...
US News and World Report
Chevron's $11.2 Billion Quarterly Profit Soars Past Estimates
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday reported its second-highest ever quarterly profit, blasting past analysts' estimates, driven by soaring global demand for its oil and gas and rising production from its U.S. oilfields. The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies...
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday
Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
ExxonMobil, Chevron rake in record Q3 profits following oil price surge
ExxonMobil and Chevron reported record profits for the third quarter of 2022, boosted by a surge in oil and natural gas prices. Exxon reported $19.7 billion in net income and $112.07 billion in third quarter revenue. Earnings more than doubled compared to the same period last year. Revenue rose 52%.
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
US News and World Report
Japan Carrier ANA Holdings Posts Half-Year Profit, Raises Full-Year Target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12 months...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
geekwire.com
Amazon stock tanks nearly 20% after lower than expected holiday quarter guidance
Amazon stock dipped nearly 20% in after-hours trading Thursday following the company’s third quarter earnings report. The Seattle company met expectations for third quarter revenue, reporting $127.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year. It reported a net income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which beat expectations. But its fourth...
Emerson Electric: Q4 Earnings Insights
Emerson Electric EMR reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 06:35 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Emerson Electric beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.38. Revenue was up $413.00 million from the same...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Columbia Sportswear Q3 Sales Up 19% to Record $955 Million
Columbia said late inventory receipts and slower consumer demand resulted in order cancellations and higher inventory levels. In a Nutshell: Columbia Sportswear Company, a multi-brand marketer of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, on Thursday said based on strong third quarter performance, it was reiterating its full year outlook for net sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2021. Net income is expected to still be $315 million to $340 million. Expectations for operating income were lowered to $410 million to $443 million from the prior $415...
tipranks.com
BUD Rises on Earnings Beat; Improved Outlook
Shares of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks provider Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) are soaring in the pre-market trade today after the company delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers and upped its EBITDA guidance. Revenue rose 12.1% year-over-year to $15.09 billion but missed expectations by ~$33 million. EPS at $0.84 on the...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
tipranks.com
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
