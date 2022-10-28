Read full article on original website
Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
SAVA - Free Report) reports third-quarter results. Cassava earnings have beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the remaining three quarters, with a negative earnings surprise of 10.79%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Cassava delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.29%.
ETSY Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
ETSY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter of 2022, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $540 million and $575 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $560.2 million, indicating an improvement of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
What's in the Cards for STORE Capital (STOR) in Q3 Earnings?
STOR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3 before market open. The company’s results are projected to display year-over-year increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Scottsdale, AZ-based net-lease REIT delivered a surprise of...
Will Spartan Stores (SPTN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
SPTN - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This grocery store operator and grocery distributor has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 20.74%.
Things to Know Ahead of Lincoln National's (LNC) Q3 Earnings
LNC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lincoln National’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.93, indicating an improvement of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for...
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX's Q3 Earnings Release
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimates in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 3%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Factors to Know Ahead of Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings
PBH - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $283 million, indicating a 2.4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Is a Beat in Store for Canadian Natural (CNQ) in Q3 Earnings?
CNQ - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter results on Nov 3. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.09 per share on revenues of $8 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in the...
Is a Surprise Coming for Albemarle (ALB) This Earnings Season?
ALB - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Albemarle is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ALB in this report.
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The company expects third-quarter revenues to be $5.6 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 29%. AMD previously expected revenues to increase 55% at the midpoint of guidance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at...
Will Bookings Growth Benefit Airbnb's (ABNB) Q3 Earnings?
ABNB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. Increasing customers’ bookings in North America, the EMEA and Latin America are likely to have contributed well to Nights and Experiences Booked metric in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nights and Experiences...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HRMY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 850%. A...
Heavy Construction Industry Looks Good: 3 Stocks to Buy
EME - Free Report) , MasTec, Inc. (. DY - Free Report) are set to benefit from solid market prospects despite the above-mentioned headwinds. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry consists of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as building service providers. This industry comprises heavy civil construction companies that specialize in the building and reconstruction of transportation projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. The companies serve commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The industry players are engaged in engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines as well as processing facilities for energy and utility industries. These firms are also engaged in mining and dredging services in the United States and internationally.
Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
YUMC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 53.13%. A...
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Block (SQ) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
SQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.48 billion, suggesting growth of 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at...
Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Alluring EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys wide-scale popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely-used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a firm. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few downsides.
Are Investors Undervaluing Genesco (GCO) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
