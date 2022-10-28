ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is The Scariest Halloween Villain? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Source: @IAmGWoods / Radio One Inc.

Since it’s Halloween season, we had to discuss the scariest movies and villains. There are a lot of scary favorites but there was a study conducted to find the 10 scariest horror movie villains of all time and we have the results.  A “villain effectiveness score” was calculated by using the average number of kills and jump scares.  Heat the results and scores in the video below.

