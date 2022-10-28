ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Ashanti Speaks Out On Irv Gotti’s Relationship Comments + New Celebrity Couple!? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fi5CX_0iqMoVGG00

Ashanti is finally speaking out and telling her side of the story! In a recent interview, she spoke about her relationship Irv Gotti and how he lied about their status. She’s laying it out on the table and telling what happened! Gary’s Tea gets juicer by the moment with a surprise new couple!? Hear about this couple in the tea below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NX5kV_0iqMoVGG00

Comments / 0

Related
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

321
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy