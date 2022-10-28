Read full article on original website
Related
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have slumped during the second half of 2022, with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market
Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
Channel 3000
Current Mortgage Interest Rates: October 28, 2022—Rates Cool Off
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.10%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.42%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%. Mortgage Rates for October 28, 2022.
CNBC
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
US Serious Mortgage Delinquency Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Low in August, CoreLogic Reports
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005164/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
Home-buyer mortgage approvals fell significantly in September
The number of mortgage approvals being made to home-buyers fell significantly in September, as borrowers’ costs increased. The Bank of England said mortgage approvals for house purchases decreased to 66,800 in September, from 74,400 in August. A large chunk of mortgage products vanished from the market after the mini-budget...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 31, 2022: Rates Dip
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decrease slightly over the past week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also fell. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
kalkinemedia.com
Banks' profits fall despite rising interest, mortgage rates
Interest and mortgage rates are rising, but the profits of LSE-listed lenders aren't going up despite higher revenue. Banks are anticipating more loan and mortgage defaults due to economic pressures. British banks have been in focus amid the rising interest rates. Inflation is in double digits, and the Bank of...
Mortgage Rates Soar To Highest Level In 20 Years
Buying a home continues to get more expensive. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, also known as Freddie Mac, reported that mortgage rates jumped above seven percent for the week ending on October 27. That is the highest level since April 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has nearly doubled over...
lbmjournal.com
September pending home sales dip 10%
WASHINGTON — Pending home sales trailed off for the fourth consecutive month in September, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year declines in transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, slumped...
