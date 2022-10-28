ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
CBS DFW

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have slumped during the second half of 2022, with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Daily Mail

Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
CBS News

Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
Channel 3000

Current Mortgage Interest Rates: October 28, 2022—Rates Cool Off

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.10%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.42%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%. Mortgage Rates for October 28, 2022.
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
The Associated Press

US Serious Mortgage Delinquency Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Low in August, CoreLogic Reports

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005164/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Independent

Home-buyer mortgage approvals fell significantly in September

The number of mortgage approvals being made to home-buyers fell significantly in September, as borrowers’ costs increased. The Bank of England said mortgage approvals for house purchases decreased to 66,800 in September, from 74,400 in August. A large chunk of mortgage products vanished from the market after the mini-budget...
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 31, 2022: Rates Dip

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decrease slightly over the past week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also fell. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
kalkinemedia.com

Banks' profits fall despite rising interest, mortgage rates

Interest and mortgage rates are rising, but the profits of LSE-listed lenders aren't going up despite higher revenue. Banks are anticipating more loan and mortgage defaults due to economic pressures. British banks have been in focus amid the rising interest rates. Inflation is in double digits, and the Bank of...
700WLW

Mortgage Rates Soar To Highest Level In 20 Years

Buying a home continues to get more expensive. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, also known as Freddie Mac, reported that mortgage rates jumped above seven percent for the week ending on October 27. That is the highest level since April 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has nearly doubled over...
lbmjournal.com

September pending home sales dip 10%

WASHINGTON — Pending home sales trailed off for the fourth consecutive month in September, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year declines in transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, slumped...
