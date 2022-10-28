Read full article on original website
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
LPX - Free Report) reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, these metrics declined year over year due to lower OSB prices. LPX’s shares rose 1.06% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 1,...
Waters (WAT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
WAT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. However, the bottom line declined 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. The figure includes a 13% unfavorable foreign exchange headwind. Net sales of $708.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
PTEN - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago...
Gartner (IT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS Guidance Up
IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 24 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.41 beat the consensus mark by 30.3% and increased 18.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.33 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.7% and improved 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 20.4% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Aflac's (AFL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Benefits and Expenses
AFL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. However, the bottom line decreased 19.6% year over year. AFL’s revenues dropped 8% year over year to $4,820 million in the quarter under review but the same...
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNCY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
Newmont (NEM) Misses on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
NEM - Free Report) reported net income from continuing operations of $218 million or 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, compared with a loss of $8 million or a penny per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share that missed the...
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
BLD - Free Report) reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck,...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (. OGS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX's Q3 Earnings Release
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimates in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 3%. This is depicted in the graph below:
DZS Inc. (DZSI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
DZS Inc. (. DZSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Par Petroleum (PARR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
PARR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 41.18%. A...
Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
AEM - Free Report) reported a net income of $79.6 million or 17 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $119 million or 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 52 cents. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents per share.
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Lear (LEA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
LEA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, surging around 340% year over year from 53 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and earnings across both business segments led to the outperformance. In the reported...
Element Solutions (ESI) Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates in Q3
ESI - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 22 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 compared with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 36 cents in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The company generated net sales...
Block (SQ) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
SQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.48 billion, suggesting growth of 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at...
TravelCenters of America (TA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.37%. A...
Ecovyst (ECVT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
ECVT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8%. A...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WMB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
