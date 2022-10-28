MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimates in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 3%. This is depicted in the graph below:

13 HOURS AGO