Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
PTEN - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Is Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
MUSA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Is First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FTXN - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap weighted indexes offer...
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
LPX - Free Report) reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, these metrics declined year over year due to lower OSB prices. LPX’s shares rose 1.06% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 1,...
Zacks.com
Antero's (AR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
AR - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents. Total quarterly revenues of $2,065 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,982 million. The top...
Zacks.com
Element Solutions (ESI) Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates in Q3
ESI - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 22 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 compared with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 36 cents in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The company generated net sales...
Zacks.com
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Zacks.com
JinkoSolar (JKS) Q3 Sales Beat Estimates, Earnings Rise Y/Y
JKS - Free Report) share price has increased 4.6% to $48.06 since its earnings release on Oct 28, 2022. It reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) of 90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings was pegged at 79 cents. The company reported earnings per ADS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a significant improvement from the prior-year figure.
Zacks.com
Waters (WAT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
WAT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. However, the bottom line declined 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. The figure includes a 13% unfavorable foreign exchange headwind. Net sales of $708.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $55.07, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.75% over the past...
Zacks.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BCRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Aflac's (AFL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Benefits and Expenses
AFL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. However, the bottom line decreased 19.6% year over year. AFL’s revenues dropped 8% year over year to $4,820 million in the quarter under review but the same...
Zacks.com
Will Bookings Growth Benefit Airbnb's (ABNB) Q3 Earnings?
ABNB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. Increasing customers’ bookings in North America, the EMEA and Latin America are likely to have contributed well to Nights and Experiences Booked metric in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nights and Experiences...
Zacks.com
Public Storage (PSA) Q3 FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, View Up
PSA - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $4.13 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05. The figure also increased 20.8% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $1.09 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. Moreover, revenues increased 21.6% year over year.
Zacks.com
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
BLD - Free Report) reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck,...
Zacks.com
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HRMY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 850%. A...
Zacks.com
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNCY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st
INTC - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of computer products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (. PPC - Free Report) is a producer of fresh and frozen meat products....
Zacks.com
Emerson (EMR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
EMR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. This compares with our estimate of $1.38. The bottom line improved by double digits in the reported quarter. Results benefited from continued automation demand and a robust backlog level.
