CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Fortune

Here’s what Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat is betting on as YouTube ad revenue slumps

Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. This year’s tech-stock slump continues as Google misses the mark on its latest earnings. But the tech giant is betting on the world’s pivot to a distributed workforce, hybrid work, and digital transformation, more than the next YouTube star, to help buoy future growth.
Markets Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
WWD

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
9to5Mac

Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses

It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
AOL Corp

Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services

Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
Benzinga

How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
invezz.com

Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?

Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
Benzinga

YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead

Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
Deseret News

Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter

Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com

4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
US News and World Report

LVMH-Backed L Catterton Aims to Raise 2 Billion Yuan in First Yuan-Denominated Fund

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
US News and World Report

UniCredit Raises Full-Year Guidance on Net Interest Income

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year's net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank's Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy's No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more than 9.6 billion...
CNET

It's Been a Wild Ride for the Stock Market. What's Next?

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. It's been a dizzying year for the stock market, between global uncertainty, high inflation and rate hikes. We're officially in a bear market (again), with another Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate hike expected next month.

