CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Phone Arena
Zuckerberg's net worth is down $70 billion this year; another $10 billion could disappear tomorrow
This has not been a good year for Mark Zuckerberg's wallet. Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows iPhone users to opt-out of being tracked for the purpose of receiving personalized advertising, is expected to cost Facebook $10 billion in revenue this year. That is a mighty big chunk of change and led investors to dump Meta's stock.
Here’s what Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat is betting on as YouTube ad revenue slumps
Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. This year’s tech-stock slump continues as Google misses the mark on its latest earnings. But the tech giant is betting on the world’s pivot to a distributed workforce, hybrid work, and digital transformation, more than the next YouTube star, to help buoy future growth.
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday
Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
AOL Corp
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
invezz.com
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead
Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
Tech companies like Amazon and Meta are warning of tough times ahead — and only some are prepared
Tech stocks got battered this week after earnings reports signaled choppy waters ahead. While Apple is a "bright spot," Meta, Alphabet, and others are in for a tough few months, analysts say. Still, those firms are better equipped to weather it than Meta, which needs to refocus on its core...
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
US News and World Report
LVMH-Backed L Catterton Aims to Raise 2 Billion Yuan in First Yuan-Denominated Fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
US News and World Report
UniCredit Raises Full-Year Guidance on Net Interest Income
MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year's net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank's Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy's No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more than 9.6 billion...
CNET
It's Been a Wild Ride for the Stock Market. What's Next?
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. It's been a dizzying year for the stock market, between global uncertainty, high inflation and rate hikes. We're officially in a bear market (again), with another Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate hike expected next month.
