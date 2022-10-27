Read full article on original website
Related
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
Fed's Powell, on eve of next rate hike, urged to protect jobs
Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown on Tuesday urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be careful about tightening monetary policy so much that millions of Americans already suffering from high inflation also lose their jobs.
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
Interest rates unlikely to rise above 5%, says Bank of England official
Interest rates set by the Bank of England are unlikely to rise above 5% as markets previously expected, a senior official has suggested, saying the hit to the economy from such a steep increase would be damaging. One of the Bank’s deputy governors, Ben Broadbent, said the rise in rates...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures On Backseat As Fresh Trading Week Starts With Spotlight On Fed Decision — Apple, Tesla, Brazilian Stocks In Focus
Trading in the major U.S. index futures is pointing to a negative opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as rate fears return. Whatever Monday’s session brings, the three major averages are on track to end October with strong gains. U.S. Indices' Performance In Week Ended Oct. 28. Index...
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite inflation
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...
CNBC
Euro zone inflation hits record high of 10.7% as growth slows sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% last month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Inflation jumps because of higher energy and food costs but eurozone avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter; wheat prices soar on world markets
First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it’s ‘foolish’ to keep lifting interest rates
New York CNN Business — Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good. “High inflation necessitates a response. But the concern is the Fed is doing too much too soon,” Hickenlooper wrote...
Fed barrels toward another 75 basis point rate hike as high inflation persists
The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a fourth consecutive super-sized interest rate hike when it meets in November as policymakers grow alarmed about unrelentingly high inflation. The shift toward another 75 basis point rate hike comes just days after new government data suggested that inflationary pressures in the economy...
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...
A midterm election rally in the stock market is unlikely this year as the Fed's rate hikes and recession risk weigh on investors, BlackRock says
Stocks usually rally after midterm elections as political gridlock is often the result, preventing big policy swings that scare investors. But a rally after this midterm cycle is unlikely as the Fed's aggressive rate hikes have raised the odds of a recession, BlackRock said. "We see a bigger problem for...
CNBC
European markets cautious as euro zone inflation and GDP data paints bleak picture
European markets were flat on Monday as investors digested two big economic data releases out of the euro zone. The uncertain trade came after a shaky end to last week as investors digested the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points. Euro zone GDP...
U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper calls for Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called for the Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates Thursday in a stern letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank has increased interest rates five times this year in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation by slowing the economy and easing pressures on prices, The Washington Post reported. This has put benchmark lending rates up 3 percentage points since March — the fastest increase of that size since 1982.
How the stock market has moved with all 5 of the Fed interest rate increases
Even with worries about an impending recession, investors have been surprisingly upbeat on the days when the Fed has increased interest rates.
Credit Suisse Outlines Details On $4B Capital Raise Plan
Credit Suisse Group AG CS has enlarged the banking syndicate underwriting the rights issue and announced the reference price for the proposed CHF4 billion capital raise. It said new investors have committed to buying 462 million new shares at a purchase price of CHF3.82, equivalent to 94% of the volume weighted average price of Credit Suisse shares on Oct. 27 and 28, raising CHF1.76 billion.
Comments / 0