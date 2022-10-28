Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Renewed Consolidation Anticipated For Malaysia Shares
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had dipped almost 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,460-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday. The global forecast...
NASDAQ
Weak Client Segment Revenues to Hurt AMD Q3 Earnings Growth
Advanced Micro Devices AMD forecasted third-quarter 2022 revenues to be approximately $5.6 billion, an increase of 29% year over year, lower than the previously expected rise of roughly 55%. AMD’s preliminary results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues resulting from reduced processor shipments due to weaker demand in the PC market...
NASDAQ
Why Nu Holdings Stock Rocketed 8.8% Higher Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) soared on Monday, finishing the day up 8.8% at $5.00 per share. The Brazil-based online bank had gained as much as 11.1% at about 2:24 p.m. ET. The stock price is down about 46% year to date. It was one of the day's top performers as...
NASDAQ
Dow Notches Strongest Month of Trading Since 1976
Often times when we have big news weeks in the world of the stock market — and this week counts, with 1600+ earnings reports plus a slew of economic data all on deck — we don’t start off hot right away. This is one of those weeks. Only Chicago PMI is out this morning for economic prints (slightly lower than expected), with some important — but not necessarily key — Q3 earnings.
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Ahead of Earnings
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock rode high on a weak market day today -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company were trading 4.9% higher as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The beleaguered company is trying hard to find a footing in the highly competitive EV industry. It started...
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other major indexes saw strong gains. A private survey of manufacturers showed some improvement in the business outlook in China, helping to counter renewed concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in some cities.
NASDAQ
Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today
Shares of TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) skidded off the road Monday, crashing as much as 47.5%. As of 12:47 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 46.4%. The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China.
NASDAQ
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $470.12, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Ventas (VTR) This Earnings Season?
Ventas, Inc. VTR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after market close. Its quarterly results will likely highlight year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the previous quarter, this Chicago, IL-based healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered normalized FFO per...
NASDAQ
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $6.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Deere (DE) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Deere (DE) closed at $395.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the agricultural...
NASDAQ
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
NASDAQ
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, New Fortress Energy (NFE) closed at $55.07, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
NASDAQ
Bridgewater Reduces Emerging Markets Exposure And Backs More US Large Caps
Bridgewater is a North American hedge fund based in Westport, Connecticut and was founded by investor Ray Dalio. The fund is currently run by Co-CEO Nir Bar Dea and Mark Bertolini and Co-CIOs Bob Prince and Greg Jensen. The fund currently has 985 positions according to SEC filings. The largest...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Comments / 0