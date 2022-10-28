Read full article on original website
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and higher costs and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $183.8 million,...
BP Posts RC Profit In Q3, Underlying RC Profit Beats View; Lifts FY22 Production Forecast
(RTTNews) - British energy major BP Plc reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC profit in its third quarter, compared to a loss last year, on strong growth in sales revenue. Underlying RC profit beat market estimates. Further, the company announced $2.5 billion share buyback, which is intended to be...
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
Sealed Air (SEE) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Sealed Air (SEE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its Q3-2022 results, with the industrial REIT's performance coming in very strong, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. The company is set to end the year with record top and bottom line numbers, which, combined with its overall qualities and the stock's corrected valuation, comprises what appears to be a fruitful investment case. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas...
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
Ryerson Holding (RYI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 2. The company’s beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 28.9%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 15.9% in the last reported quarter. Its third-quarter results are expected to reflect sequentially lower selling prices and volumes.
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
