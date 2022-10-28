ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Update on Chesterfield Tuesday Officer-Involved Shooting

 4 days ago

Chesterfield County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Chesterfield Police give an update on Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in the Broadwater Community.

Police say that 28 year old Kelvin Hunter of Richmond was struggling for possession of a gun with a Chesterfield Police officer, which attracted the attention of another Chesterfield officer, who was interviewing the family member of an emotionally disturbed person.

The second officer joined the fight for the gun. At that point, Hunter pointed the gun at the second officer's head. Upon seeing this, the first officer struck the gun, moving it in a different direction. Two shots were fired at that point by Hunter. The gun jammed after the second shot. Chesterfield Police say the actions of the first officer likely saved the second officer from serious injury or death.

One of the rounds Hunter fired from the gun struck the second officer in the leg. The struggle continued over the gun when the first officer lost consciousness and fell to the floor. At that time, the second officer shot Hunter--hitting him in the shoulder--while the first officer regained consciousness. Hunter dropped the firearm after being shot, and the first officer got the gun back.

Chesterfield Police say the actions of the second officer ended the struggle over the gun and likely prevented further injury to the first officer and herself.

Initially, it was believed that the first officer was shot in the chest. That turned out not to be true, but he did sustain an injury to the chest. Both officers, and the suspect were taken to the hospital, treated and then released.

Richmond, VA
