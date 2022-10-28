ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Franklin County has found a man guilty in a deadly shooting at an east Columbus bar in 2020. Shawn Mapp, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder following a week-long trial, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office. He was convicted on five total counts in the shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The ages of the girls weren’t immediately confirmed, but they “appear too young to drive,” the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Burger King in Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark armed robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Burger King located on North 21st Street on October 8. The suspect walked in the back...
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Neighbors feeling the loss after Columbus 4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in a Northeast side neighborhood on Tuesday said they are having a tough time getting a trick-or-treat night tragedy off their minds. A pickup truck driver hit a 4-year-old child and the woman with her at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue on Monday evening. The child died later at a nearby hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22

One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

