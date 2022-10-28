Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Gun fired at officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's used in homicide 2 days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a gun fired at two officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in April 2021 was used in a homicide two days earlier. On April 12, 2021, Westerville police arrested Miles Jackson on outstanding warrants and took him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's for medical treatment.
myfox28columbus.com
Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Franklin County has found a man guilty in a deadly shooting at an east Columbus bar in 2020. Shawn Mapp, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder following a week-long trial, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office. He was convicted on five total counts in the shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in stabbing of married couple at assisted living center appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Powell faced a judge Tuesday morning. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in court with his attorney and an interpreter. A Delaware County Detective identified the victims as Alan and Margo Wittenberg. He...
myfox28columbus.com
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The ages of the girls weren’t immediately confirmed, but they “appear too young to drive,” the...
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
myfox28columbus.com
Judge: Man accused of stabbing couple can stay with daughter in Florida if he posts bond
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County judge set bond at $750,000 for a man accused of stabbing two fellow residents of a Powell assisted living center where they lived. Judge David Gormley said if Gebru Berihun posts bond, he can await trial in Florida with his daughter, with the condition that he be under house arrest with a GPS tracker.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, no device found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a juvenile suspect in a bomb threat that was made Tuesday at Canal Winchester Middle School. The sheriff's office said the school was evacuated after the threat was made Tuesday. Deputies, along with the Columbus Fire...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Burger King in Newark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark armed robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Burger King located on North 21st Street on October 8. The suspect walked in the back...
myfox28columbus.com
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
myfox28columbus.com
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An intersection is in question after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been a problem area. While ABC...
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors feeling the loss after Columbus 4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in a Northeast side neighborhood on Tuesday said they are having a tough time getting a trick-or-treat night tragedy off their minds. A pickup truck driver hit a 4-year-old child and the woman with her at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue on Monday evening. The child died later at a nearby hospital.
Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
WHIZ
Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
myfox28columbus.com
Supporters of Issue 10 push for voter help for Franklin County seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seniors in Franklin County are worried vital services could be cut soon, including meal service and trips to their doctors. The concerns center around an issue on the ballot for next week's midterm election. Like many seniors across Franklin County, Gayle Wanamaker is on a...
Comments / 0