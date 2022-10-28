ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Magnet and Early College Schools Fair This Weekend

By Karen Clark
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss2RM_0iqMljdL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EH0Do_0iqMljdL00

Source: StoryBlocks / storyblocks

Wake County magnet schools create well-rounded students by challenging them with programs tailored to their strengths and exposing them to new experiences. Innovative and pioneering programs challenge students to think creatively and analytically to solve problems, while diverse student body populations enable students to learn and see things from a different perspective. Wake County magnet schools provide students with the tools they need to see things differently. View our magnet introduction video #seethingsdifferently!

Email magnetcenter@wcpss.net for more information.

Saturday, October 29, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Enloe Magnet High School, 128 Clarendon Crescent, Raleigh NC 27610

Explore all WCPSS school choice options in one location. Visit with staff, parents, and students from each magnet school, early college, and Crossroads FLEX High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297A32_0iqMljdL00

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

NC Central hosts graduate school fair for students

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Thursday hosted a fair to introduce undergrads to the school's 27 graduate programs and post-graduate opportunities for degrees and studies. Each program had a booth in the NC Central event center. One booth that stood out was the School of Education's,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Haunted car wash benefits Raleigh theater program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Splash Car Wash in Raleigh’s haunted car wash is back, bringing the frights and fun right to your four wheels. “We went through a lot of special effects, like high-quality professional stuff, we invested in a lot of professional costumes,” said Tyler Thaler, a site manager.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
ROLESVILLE, NC
kclu.org

Encore: Gen Z feels the pinch of inflation

Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss

DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
goduke.com

Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans

DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
DURHAM, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

332
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy