Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Search warrant results in largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Weeks after detectives from two separate drug task forces served a search warrant on a residence in Walla Walla, local law enforcement has announced 11,653 fentanyl pills were seized. “This is the largest amount of fentanyl pills seized in the Walla Walla region,” Walla Walla Police...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla PD takes back 206 pounds of drugs, raises $1,306
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Police Department held National Take Back Day events on October, 29 and 30. 206 pounds of drugs were dropped off, over 9,000 pounds of documents with personal information on them were shredded, and $1,306 was raised for Walla Walla Crime Watch.
FOX 11 and 41
Police report illegal card skimmers at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has reported incidents involving credit card skimmers at the Walmart location in Richland. Card skimming is a fraud technique that tampers with card readers in order to track peoples’ card information. Several readers at the Richland Walmart had skimmer covers, designed to fit on top of actual card readers and look legitimate, according to RPD.
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge
PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Kennewick Luring Suspect Cleared, Video Didn’t Corroborate Claims
The man accused of allegedly trying to abduct a middle school girl in Kennewick is now free after charges were dropped late Friday. Extensive search of area video surveillance tapes did not corroborate student claims. The Kennewick Police Department released information going into the weekend that 28-year-old Devin Katsel of...
KEPR
19-year-old shot and killed in Kennewick identified
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner confirmed Julian Chavez, 19, was the man shot and killed in Kennewick over the weekend. Kennewick Police said they found Chavez dead inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in...
KIMA TV
Yakima police say traffic stops have increased by 144 percent over previous two weeks
The Yakima Police Department has been making more traffic stops than usual. According to police, they say they have made 1,187 traffic stops over the past week. They say this number of stops is much higher than usual, saying they typically have seen 400 to 500 stops on an average week over the past few months.
KEPR
String of violent crime over weekend; county leaders working to reduce gang violence
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Police responded to a series of violent events over the weekend; two shootings and a homicide investigation now underway in Kennewick. Friday night Police said one man was shot in the leg with a rifle outside a busy shopping center near Columbia Center Blvd. Officers...
Stabbing in Yakima leaves older adult in critical condition
YAKIMA – A stabbing left one person in critical condition and two nearby schools into lockdown Monday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 7th Street. A call for help sent Yakima Police Department officers to the scene and they said they found a 70-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Adams Elementary and Washington...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wyatt is back in jail
PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
Officers Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Sunnyside
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating an Officer involved Shooting that happened in the City of Sunnyside early Saturday. Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department were called to the 2300 block of East Yakima Valley Highway for a report of shots fired. When they arrive they found a man with a handgun who started shooting at officers. They returned fire and struck the suspect in his hand. The Officers were not injured. The suspect was taken to Sunnyside Hospital for a treatment of the injury to his hand. He was then booked into the Yakima County jail.
nbcrightnow.com
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search
According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident near Pasco. Authorities said one person was killed in a two-car collision on Interstate 90. Gavin Foster from Walla Walla was traveling west on State Route 12 close to milepost 308 and then crossed the eastbound lanes. The driver then struck another...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court
A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
Comments / 0