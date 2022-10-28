The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating an Officer involved Shooting that happened in the City of Sunnyside early Saturday. Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department were called to the 2300 block of East Yakima Valley Highway for a report of shots fired. When they arrive they found a man with a handgun who started shooting at officers. They returned fire and struck the suspect in his hand. The Officers were not injured. The suspect was taken to Sunnyside Hospital for a treatment of the injury to his hand. He was then booked into the Yakima County jail.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO