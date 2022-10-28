WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – A 41-year-old Jackson man was arrested after being identified in an armed robbery of West Long Branch check cashing business on Thursday. Police responded to the business on Route 36 at around 9 am to find it had been robbed at gunpoint of over $700,000 in cash. Travis A. Bryant, 41, was identified and later arrested after an investigation by the West Long Branch Police Department and the FBI. According to police, a silent alarm was activated after Bryant fell from the ceiling of the business. Police said Bryant had entered the store when no The post Jackson man climbed through ceiling ductwork, to rob check cashing business of $700,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO