Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH – A Jackson Township man was arrested and charged after robbing $700,000 from a check-cashing business, officials said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, is charged with first-degree Robbery, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Possession of an Imitation Handgun. On November 2, 2017, at around 9 a.m., West Long...
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say
A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – A 41-year-old Jackson man was arrested after being identified in an armed robbery of West Long Branch check cashing business on Thursday. Police responded to the business on Route 36 at around 9 am to find it had been robbed at gunpoint of over $700,000 in cash. Travis A. Bryant, 41, was identified and later arrested after an investigation by the West Long Branch Police Department and the FBI. According to police, a silent alarm was activated after Bryant fell from the ceiling of the business. Police said Bryant had entered the store when no The post Jackson man climbed through ceiling ductwork, to rob check cashing business of $700,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-worker
Prosecutors have accused a New Jersey man who is currently on trial for murdering a co-worker in 2019 with arranging for further killings in an attempt to exonerate himself. Kenneth Saal, 33, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing his co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, to death in her Plainsboro apartment in June 2019 during a lunch break.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges
A man from Ocean County has been convicted on drug and weapon charges. 43-year-old Dyshawn Moss of Manchester was convicted on Thursday following a four-day trial on five charges:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession with intent to distribute heroin. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Possession of a...
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge
A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives, authorities said, then was almost immediately released by a judge after his subsequent arrest. Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting
An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: 33-Year-Old Arrested, Charged with Carjacking, Auto Theft & More
The man who was shot by police in Holmdel yesterday, in an incident that caused Route 35 corridor traffic jams, has been arrested and charged with carjacking, car theft, a weapons charge and related offenses, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday. Justin F. Chacon, 33, with...
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Jersey Shore Ex-Con Loses In Federal Trial For Multi-Pounds Of Heroin, Fentanyl, Coke, Gun
An ex-con caught with several pounds of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl -- not to mention a loaded gun -- in his Ocean County apartment is facing significant time behind bars following convictions in federal court. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester, was found guilty of drug and weapons offenses, including being...
Meth With Street Value Of $6,000 Seized From Pair In Hudson County: Prosecutor
Nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth nearly $6,000 has been seized from a Jersey City woman and New York man, authorities announced. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, NY, were arrested at a home on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
News 12
Discharged hospital patient accused of stealing and crashing 2 vehicles facing multiple charges
A man recently discharged from the hospital is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles and crashing them in Monmouth County. The prosecutor says 33-year-old Justin Chacon is facing three counts of carjacking, a resisting arrest charge and several other charges for the incident that happened in Holmdel Wednesday morning.
Lakewood Man Indicted In Brick Man's Road Rage Death: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Lakewood has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash during a road rage incident, authorities said. Avrohom Pam was charged with death by auto and assault by auto, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The crash resulted in the death of Sean Avon,...
