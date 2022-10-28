ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say

A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson man climbed through ceiling ductwork, to rob check cashing business of $700,000

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – A 41-year-old Jackson man was arrested after being identified in an armed robbery of West Long Branch check cashing business on Thursday. Police responded to the business on Route 36 at around 9 am to find it had been robbed at gunpoint of over $700,000 in cash. Travis A. Bryant, 41, was identified and later arrested after an investigation by the West Long Branch Police Department and the FBI. According to police, a silent alarm was activated after Bryant fell from the ceiling of the business. Police said Bryant had entered the store when no The post Jackson man climbed through ceiling ductwork, to rob check cashing business of $700,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting

An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: 33-Year-Old Arrested, Charged with Carjacking, Auto Theft & More

The man who was shot by police in Holmdel yesterday, in an incident that caused Route 35 corridor traffic jams, has been arrested and charged with carjacking, car theft, a weapons charge and related offenses, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday. Justin F. Chacon, 33, with...
HOLMDEL, NJ

