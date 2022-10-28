ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Morning Call

Freedom football rolls past rival Liberty for seventh straight win

The 2022 Freedom High football season continues to look a lot like 2021. The Patriots started last season at 2-2 with early losses to Emmaus and Parkland and then won nine in a row with their last win coming in the District 11 6A tournament finals. This year, Freedom began 1-2 with early losses to Emmaus and Parkland. The Patriots haven’t quite duplicated their 2021 season just yet, but ...
FREEDOM, PA
Victorville Daily Press

Prep Football: Oak Hills fends off Sultana, ends season undefeated for first time in program history

The Oak Hills football team held a 28-point point lead over Sultana with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter Friday night. The Bulldogs looked to be in cruise control en route to clinching the outright Mojave River League title and the first undefeated season in program history. But the Sultans once again proved that they are a team that can’t be taken lightly.
OAK HILLS, CA

