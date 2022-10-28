8-year-old boy plans to hang a banner on El Capitan that says ‘I love you, Mom’ as he aims to reach the top Friday

Read full article on original website
Merced high school partners with movie make-up artist
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hollywood makeup artist has teamed up with a Central Valley drama teacher to recreate a cult movie classic into a high school theater production. Golden Valley High School drama program is performing An American Werewolf in London starting on November 16 through the 19. The program is led by Amber […]
Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral
Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users. The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.More from VIBE.comJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayGillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk "The New Jay-Z"Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2 “Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer...
Billy Joel and family donate $250,000 to Hurricane Ian relief
Billy Joel has donated $250,000 to Hurricane Ian relief via his charity, The Joel Foundation. Ian was the fifth strongest hurricane ever to hit the continental U.S. Residents of Fort Myers and Southwest Florida will benefit from the donation to the Lee County Strong Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. The money will go toward rebuilding efforts, as well as to the local maritime community and school music programs.
