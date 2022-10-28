A Spot in the Fall Classic: Brogden to Become Just Second Lewis-Clark State Warrior to be on World Series Roster

When the Philadelphia Phillies floundered after the 2020 COVID-shortened season, they hired veteran Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Dombrowski didn’t disappoint as a replacement for the analytically driven Matt Klentak. He’s in his fifth World Series spread across four different organizations, thus far winning two of them. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros is Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The teams are tied at a game apiece. Dombrowski’s had success signing big-name players for big money and letting managers like Jim Leyland in Miami and Detroit, Alex Cora in Boston and Rob Thomson in...

