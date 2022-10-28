Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone, Businesses, Students, Enviromental Groups Gather to Support Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act
This Monday, actor and environmentalist Isabella Rossellini, County Executive Steve Bellone, Board Chair for the Suffolk County Water Authority, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, and local business owner Richard Remmer will join The Nature Conservancy, Students for Climate Action, Blue Points Brewery, and other local groups to demonstrate support for the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act (Proposition 1) and urge New York voters to vote ‘yes’ on November 8th.
longisland.com
Police, Coast Guard Searching for Operator of Boat That Washed Up at Smith Point Beach
Suffolk Police have confirmed that Marine Bureau officers are looking for the operator of a boat that was located on Smith Point Beach, approximately two miles west of Moriches Inlet, at approximately 8:15pm on Sunday, October 30. “It is under investigation if the operator of the vessel is in the...
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island
The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.
longisland.com
Hunter Business School: Technical Trade School Guiding Students to Successful Careers
Hunter Business School, a technical trade school that has locations in Levittown and Medford, is offering students expert, comprehensive training and support that will enable them to find gainful employment in a variety of different fields. But Hunter is more than just a trade school; it's establishing a fostering, nurturing...
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
27east.com
Longtime Schmidt’s Market Customers Share Their Thoughts on Final Day in Business for Village Staple
“Devastating.” “A shame.” “Terrible.” Those were some of the words and phrases customers used repeatedly on Friday, October 21, as they grabbed items off nearly bare shelves and put them... more. Over the past several years, the Westhampton Beach girls volleyball team has clashed with...
27east.com
Carissa’s Bakery Opens in Sag Harbor in a Transformed Retail Space
That Carissa’s Bakery would be opening in the former Bagel Buoy at 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor was hardly a secret. The signs on the boarded-up windows announced the... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
At Home Store Opens in East Northport
At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but plans to grow to more Read More ...
Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Toulon Holds Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns, Human Trafficking
On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. held the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including unserialized firearms also known as ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
