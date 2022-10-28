ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, Businesses, Students, Enviromental Groups Gather to Support Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act

This Monday, actor and environmentalist Isabella Rossellini, County Executive Steve Bellone, Board Chair for the Suffolk County Water Authority, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, and local business owner Richard Remmer will join The Nature Conservancy, Students for Climate Action, Blue Points Brewery, and other local groups to demonstrate support for the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act (Proposition 1) and urge New York voters to vote ‘yes’ on November 8th.
OAKDALE, NY
therealdeal.com

Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastoncourier.news

Harry & the Lady in White

Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
STRATFORD, CT
TBR News Media

Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation

The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
27east.com

Carissa’s Bakery Opens in Sag Harbor in a Transformed Retail Space

That Carissa’s Bakery would be opening in the former Bagel Buoy at 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor was hardly a secret. The signs on the boarded-up windows announced the... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
SAG HARBOR, NY
PIX11

Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
COPIAGUE, NY
HuntingtonNow

At Home Store Opens in East Northport

At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but  plans to grow to more Read More ...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
TBR News Media

Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff Toulon Holds Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns, Human Trafficking

On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. held the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including unserialized firearms also known as ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

