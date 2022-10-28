Read full article on original website
Fly Over Country
4d ago
It doesn’t make any difference, Jeudy being gone from the broncos won’t hurt their team, and being a packer won’t help them either
Reply
5
Zappa for President
4d ago
If the offense isn't already bad enough...! Denver needs to trade their general manager, anybody want him, come on any takers.? Fire George Paton...!!
Reply(3)
3
Eberle
4d ago
Denver has made a crap deal to get Willson. Over paid for a old QB. Denver won't be doing anything for years.. Jeudy should go to New England! Mac and him in that 2020 Nattie was great!! Roll Tide!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
Paul Klee: After Broncos win in London, Russell Wilson tells Denver Gazette: 'I play for (God) and my teammates'
WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed. “I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”. Is Russ for real... or...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Russell Wilson's Week 8 begins in typically disastrous fashion
If you woke up early to take in the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium, you didn’t need to wait long to see the same Russell Wilson you’ve seen through most of the 2022 season. Wilson has been a disaster with his new team, and after missing Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, Wilson was back for this one.
Packers rumor: Green Bay was on verge of Chase Claypool trade before Bears swooped in
The Chicago Bears added another talented wide receiver to their roster by trading for Chase Claypool. But it appears that the Green Bay Packers also had their eyes on the third-year pass catcher. Via CBS Sports HQ Insider Josina Anderson:. “As of 8am this morning I’m told “it was looking...
Why It’s Kind of Sucked for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Broncos can put September and October behind them after a big victory over the Jaguars. Plus, how the Seahawks keep winning and why Terry McLaurin loves Indianapolis.
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Sporting News
Packers trade rumors: Why Green Bay didn't (or couldn't) make a deal before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling as a team. Green Bay had lost four consecutive games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills and were suddenly questioning whether they were in the playoff picture, let alone the division race. Indeed, Green Bay was in dire straits after a...
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Still Saw Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
This Packers-Steelers Trade Sends WR Diontae Johnson To Green Bay
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the epitome of consistency during Mike Tomlin’s tenure as head coach. He has never had a losing season with the franchise, but that streak could be coming to an end in his 16th season at the helm in Pittsburgh. With the trade deadline approaching, could the Steelers consider dealing with the Green Bay Packers?
Browns Again Suggested As Destination For Ndamukong Suh
The Cleveland Browns have fallen on some tough times in recent weeks. They were one meltdown against the New York Jets away from being 3-0 to start their season. Instead, they won two out of their first three games but have lost four in a row since. They have been...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?
The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Comments / 19