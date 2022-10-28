ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly Over Country
4d ago

It doesn’t make any difference, Jeudy being gone from the broncos won’t hurt their team, and being a packer won’t help them either

Zappa for President
4d ago

If the offense isn't already bad enough...! Denver needs to trade their general manager, anybody want him, come on any takers.? Fire George Paton...!!

Eberle
4d ago

Denver has made a crap deal to get Willson. Over paid for a old QB. Denver won't be doing anything for years.. Jeudy should go to New England! Mac and him in that 2020 Nattie was great!! Roll Tide!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's Week 8 begins in typically disastrous fashion

If you woke up early to take in the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium, you didn’t need to wait long to see the same Russell Wilson you’ve seen through most of the 2022 season. Wilson has been a disaster with his new team, and after missing Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, Wilson was back for this one.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?

The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...

