The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And CollaborationVince MartellacciOakland, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
48hills.org
Breed’s messaging undermines her own goals, including a critical Muni tax measure
If Proposition L, which everyone at City Hall supports, goes down, and Muni and everyone who rides it suffers, you can blame Heather Knight’s Chronicle story about the $1.7 million toilet. That, and the constant refrain from so many news media circles, and so many of the allies of...
A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade
The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
Union leaders call for ousting of Santa Clara mayor
A major union workers group is throwing its support behind a Santa Clara official running to replace current Mayor Lisa Gillmor—who advocated for prevailing wages not to be paid on a major development in the city. The Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a...
sfbayview.com
Former data worker files claim against DA Brooke Jenkins for retaliatory firing
Dylan Yep claims Jenkins fired him because he supported recalled prosecutor Chesa Boudin and Defund SFPD Now. Oct. 27, 2022 – On Thursday morning, Dylan Yep, a San Francisco resident and former data analyst in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, filed a claim against the City of San Francisco for firing him in retaliation for his political activity protesting against the appointment of Suzy Loftus as interim DA, supporting Chesa Boudin, the recalled District Attorney and advocating to defund the police.
vallejosun.com
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
‘Racist/hateful’ comment written on wall of Oakland elementary school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A comment that was described as “hateful” and “racist” was found on the bathroom wall of an Oakland elementary school, according to a letter written to families that was obtained by KRON4. The incident happened at Thornhill Elementary School, located at 5880 Thornhill Drive. “I write today because all of us […]
Danville, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Danville. The California- CIF Schools volleyball team will have a game with San Ramon Valley High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00. The Berkeley High School volleyball team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Danville on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
Walnut Creek, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Sonoma Academy volleyball team will have a game with Berean Christian High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California
RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
calmatters.network
Chick-fil-A pulls out of one proposed location in Dublin
Fast-food chain restaurant Chick-fil-A has moved forward with one of its two proposed locations in Dublin while discontinuing the other. Chick-fil-A had previously been in talks with the city since 2021 for two new drive-thru eateries in Dublin by replacing two closed restaurant sites — the old Black Angus in Hacienda Crossings and the former McNamara’s Steak and Chop House on San Ramon Road.
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
