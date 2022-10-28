ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade

The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Former data worker files claim against DA Brooke Jenkins for retaliatory firing

Dylan Yep claims Jenkins fired him because he supported recalled prosecutor Chesa Boudin and Defund SFPD Now. Oct. 27, 2022 – On Thursday morning, Dylan Yep, a San Francisco resident and former data analyst in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, filed a claim against the City of San Francisco for firing him in retaliation for his political activity protesting against the appointment of Suzy Loftus as interim DA, supporting Chesa Boudin, the recalled District Attorney and advocating to defund the police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
High School Volleyball PRO

Walnut Creek, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Sonoma Academy volleyball team will have a game with Berean Christian High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WALNUT CREEK, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California

RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
RICHMOND, CA
calmatters.network

Chick-fil-A pulls out of one proposed location in Dublin

Fast-food chain restaurant Chick-fil-A has moved forward with one of its two proposed locations in Dublin while discontinuing the other. Chick-fil-A had previously been in talks with the city since 2021 for two new drive-thru eateries in Dublin by replacing two closed restaurant sites — the old Black Angus in Hacienda Crossings and the former McNamara’s Steak and Chop House on San Ramon Road.
DUBLIN, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy