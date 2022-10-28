ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Friends Day of Giving campaign for Giving Tuesday

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21p8OR_0iqMkn3c00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Giving Tuesday (November 29) is 30 days away, and The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is excited to participate in this Global Day of Giving.

This year, the group has set a goal to raise $75,000 to support their Education Scholarship Program.

The group finds it more important than ever to make sure they are educating our current and future generations about the events of 9/11, and more specifically, about the actions of the 40 heroes aboard United Flight 93.

Johnstown Symphony presents concert especially for families

Ranger-guided field trips to the Memorial are offered in the spring and fall of each year. During the 2022 school year, the Friends and the National Park Service hosted over 10,000 children through education scholarships with a budget of $70,000.

Field trips offer a unique learning experience for students of all ages. In the Visitor Center, students learn about the passenger and crew members, the events of 9/11, and the Flight 93 story through exhibits and displays.

Weather and time permitting, students walk to the Memorial Plaza for a ranger led program.

From the plaza, students visit the Wall of Names and pay respect to the forty passengers and crew members. Students can visit the Tower of Voices, the monumental ninety-three-foot-tall musical instrument holding forty wind chimes, representing the forty passengers and crew members.

Virtual programming is offered year-round to students worldwide who wish to learn about the events of September 11 and the Flight 93 story.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

You can visit the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial website to learn more about how you can support the Friends 2023 Education Scholarship Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Harvest Fest is on the way in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The public is invited to attend Harvest Fest in Kylertown this weekend. The event will take place at the Kylertown Center for Active Living from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5. Fall and Christmas crafts will be on sale. The crafts are hand-made by seniors who frequent […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Juniata College receives federal grant for public health project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Juniata College is embarking on a public health project that is a game changer for the future of tick-borne illnesses in the state. Using a federal grant, this project aims to identify and combat tick-borne diseases. Pennsylvania usually has the highest number of tick-transmitted diseases in the country. The faculty at […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Christmas Miracle giveaway to help local children in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona community members are looking ahead to December and are asking for help gathering Christmas gifts for local children. The annual Altoona effort to help children at Christmas kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the Christmas Miracle and Halloween party. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to join […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

$505,776 grant to renovate Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) granted $505,776 to renovate the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona. Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79) announced on Monday, Oct. 31. The funding will cover projects that include replacing the 30-year-old roof, pairing back vegetation overgrowth, and updating the auditorium used by […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Sen. Judy Ward visits Claysburg-Kimmel SD to see improvements, discuss future funding

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — School districts across the region, particularly the more rural ones, continue to face challenges with rising costs and staff shortages. But Claysburg-Kimmel School District is making the best of its resources, and it showed Sen. Judy Ward its improvements from donations from the non-profit Claysburg Education Foundation before discussing potential […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Trunk or Treat events highlight weekend in Altoona, Ebensburg

(WTAJ) — Two Trunk or Treat events took place in the Central Pennsylvania area ahead of Halloween Sunday. In Altoona, families joined the Saint John’s Catholic Church for their third annual trunk or treat event. Candy was passed out and there was a costume contest along with a mini parade at the Lakemont Fire Station. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Homemade Halloween display is a hit in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – One Halloween display always gets a lot of attention, especially once people realize that a majority of the props are handmade. John Isenberg and his son go all out for Halloween each year with decorations. They live at 500 Tennyson Avenue in Altoona and are still inviting the public to stop […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center.  Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Ivyside Eats Pantry helps Penn State Altoona students with food insecurity

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Ivyside Eats Food Pantry at Penn State Altoona’s campus aims to help students with food insecurity through its free stock and variety. The pantry is located inside the Edith Davis Eve Memorial Chapel in room 112. It’s stocked primarily with non-perishable goods used within a college dorm room or apartment. Director […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County voters alerted of misprint in ExpressVote ballot

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Voters in Blair County were notified Tuesday of a misprint that occurs when a ballot is printed from an ExpressVote machine. The Blair County Board of Elections said the misprint is in the header of the ballot and mistakenly reads “BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA/PHILADELPHI” when it should read “BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA/PENNSYLVANIA.” […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State funding heads to Houtzdale Borough for sewer replacement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A borough in Clearfield County is getting thousands in state funding to help offset the cost of an infrastructure project. On Tuesday, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, made the announcement that $75,000 was being awarded to Houtzdale Borough. The incoming funds are to help counterbalance the cost of a a storm […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Taylor Swift plans stops in Pittsburgh, Philly on new tour

(WTAJ) — Music megastar Taylor Swift is heading out on tour and stopping through Pennsylvania along the way. Swift will venture across the country on her “The Eras Tour” and has two shows set for Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13. She’ll then make her way back around to Pittsburgh and the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses Oz, citing Fetterman’s ‘lack of transparency’

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board on Sunday endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race. The editorial board cast Oz as a moderate who would stand up to the far right while raising concerns about Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s medical transparency after he experienced a stroke just before the state’s primary. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Blair County held drug take-back day at courthouse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a chance for members of the community to safely get rid of unused and expired prescription drugs with local law enforcement. Once again the Blair County Sheriff’s Office held a safe disposal program Sat. Oct. 29, to help prevent the unused medication from […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy