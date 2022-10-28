Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week
Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.
Comments / 0