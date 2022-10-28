Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bruce K. Starkey
On Sunday, Oct. 23, Bruce K Starkey, loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer. Bruce was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Elwood, Indiana to Betty (Rhodes) and Ralph J. Starkey Jr. He graduated from Wendell L. Willkie high school in Elwood, Indiana in 1970, and attended Ball State briefly. Bruce had two children with his former wife Betsy Svilow, Carl Starkey (29) and Lydia Starkey (23).
Francis A. “Fran” Kopf
Francis A. “Fran” Kopf, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS/AML). He was born on June 18, 1947, in Baraboo, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Schara) Kopf. After graduating from Baraboo High School in...
Helen Pince-Bjurman
Helen Pince-Bjurman, age 102, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on April 23, 1920, in Superior, Wisconsin, the daughter of Oscar and Marion Wick. Helen held a strong faith in her Lord Jesus and enjoyed being an active member...
Harold Melvin Hanson Jr.
Harold Melvin Hanson Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Azura Memory Center in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Harold, the second of five children, and first son was born in January of 1936, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Catherine and Harold M. Hanson Sr. A short time later, in pursuit of work, Harold’s father moved the family to Austin, Minn., where his dad went to work for Hormel Foods. Harold attended Austin High School, graduating in 1954. In high school Harold met Margo Nelson and following his graduation they were married in September of 1954.
Best reads: November book recommendations
Book recommendations from Stoughton library staff for November, compiled by adult services librarian Amanda Bosky:. Amy H. enjoyed the book, “The House Across the Lake,” by Riley Sager. A recently fired Broadway star flees to a remote Vermont lake house, only to find out that the area has a history of missing women. This thriller contains some good twists, and the spooky cabin setting is fun.
Community Calendar
Stoughton Historical Society museum, 324 S. Page St. Did you know that Stoughton celebrates 175 years? Join the Stoughton Area Senior Center for a tour of the Stoughton Historical Museum and learn about this great town’s history. You will see Victorian Era dresses, antique dolls and toys, a 1925 fire truck built in Stoughton and much more! We will meet at the museum for this hour-long tour. RSVP by calling 608-873-8585.
Cross country: Stoughton's Mallory Reiser, Brayden Hemenway place in top half of field at state
Senior Mallory Reiser finished 28th at the WIAA Division 1 girls state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. “Mallory ran one of the best races of her career,” Stoughton girls head coach Susan Zaemisch said. “Although she was a bit nervous at the starting line, once the race began she did what she does best – raced.”
City keeping DOT informed on planned Hwy. 51 rebuild
The area along Highway 51 will be transformed in the next few years with plenty of planned development and road construction, and city officials want a voice in helping shape those projects. Ten-foot sidewalks, flashing beacons, overhead signage and a two-way left-turn lane were some of the key suggestions to...
United Way launches HealthConnect program to help pay for insurance
United Way of Dane County is now helping lower-income individuals and families who make too much to qualify for BadgerCare purchase insurance through healthcare.gov or via its HealthConnect Premium Assistance Program. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. However, for guaranteed coverage beginning Jan. 1,...
