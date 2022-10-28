Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jury finds suspect guilty of murder in Jonelle Matthews cold case
A Weld County jury on Monday found Steven Pankey guilty on three counts, including felony murder, in the 1984 kidnapping and killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews.
Double homicide suspect 'monitored' police investigation, affidavit says
GREELEY, Colo. — A man arrested in California in connection with a double homicide in Greeley earlier this year told his father he might have shot someone before he fled through a window of their residence, an arrest affidavit says. Corry Allen Lieby, 46, and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua were...
Woman threw rocks at suspect's truck prior to fatal shooting, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man accused of fatally shooting a woman in an Aurora parking lot last week told investigators he feared for his life when he shot the woman because she was trying to break into his truck. John Thoren called 911 to report the shooting in...
Aurora murder victims sought protection orders last week
Two of the four people shot to death Sunday morning in Aurora had sought protection orders against the accused gunman last week.
Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store
A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
2 juveniles sought on murder, arson charges after deadly apartment fire
Two juveniles who are still at large are suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lakewood apartment complex that killed a woman and her child and injured 10 others, police said Tuesday.
Police say domestic dispute led to shooting in Evans
Police in Evans are investigating a shooting they say started out as a domestic dispute Saturday night.
Double homicide victims identified, police still searching for suspects
Police have identified two men who were shot and killed early Sunday morning as they continue to search for suspects.
3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says
DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family. Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
1 dead, 5 injured in east Denver shooting
DENVER — Officers are looking for three suspects after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Verbena Street and East Colfax Avenue, the Denver Police Department said. Police said officers were investigating the shooting in the 1400 block...
100-year-old Halloween murder of Denver Police officer remains unsolved
DENVER — A busy neighborhood in north Denver was the scene of a real-life Halloween horror story exactly one hundred years ago. A Halloween horror story with bootleggers and gangsters rather than ghosts and goblins. A true-crime story now a century old. A tale told by Jeff Rose, an Arvada man who never met his great-grandfather but has long admired him.
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting of Rocky Mountain National Park ranger
ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was sentenced on Monday to federal prison. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, prosecutors said. He was sentenced in federal court to 23 years and six months in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, according to court documents.
Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire
Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, suspect still at large
Officers were called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that has left four people dead and now, the person they suspect to be responsible is still at large.
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver
Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
