54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows

Read full article on original website
Related
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
NBC Miami
You May Experience a ‘Mysterious Disappearance' on Halloween — and Insurance Probably Won't Pay for It
Some renters and homeowners insurance policies include "mysterious disappearance" clauses. Insurers use them to deny claims if personal property like jewelry or electronics is lost due to unexplained circumstances. Standard policies generally deny such claims even if the policy doesn't use the language "mysterious disappearance." If history is a guide,...
US stock slide as unexpectedly strong payroll data adds pressure on the Fed to stay hawkish
Top Wall Street firms and commentators have forecasted that the Fed will make a fourth consecutive 75 basis point move on Wednesday.
NBC Miami
The Fed Is Expected to Raise Interest Rates by Three-Quarters of a Point and Then Signal It Could Slow the Pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
NBC Miami
Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market
Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?
Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...
NBC Miami
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
U.S. private payrolls beat expectations in October - ADP
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience and suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue to aggressively raise interest rates for a while.
NBC Miami
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
NBC Miami
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
U.S. Q3 GDP overshot IMF forecasts, but growth volatile -official
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund may need to raise its forecast for U.S. growth after stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP data, a senior IMF official said on Wednesday, but Federal Reserve rate hikes are starting to cool demand, especially in housing.
NBC Miami
Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt
With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...
Comments / 0