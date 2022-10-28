ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows

By Sarah O'Brien,CNBC
NBC Miami
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
NBC Miami

Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market

Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
NBC Miami

Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020

Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
NBC Miami

European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
NBC Miami

Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt

With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...

Comments / 0

Community Policy