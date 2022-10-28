In a lush valley south of Mount Horeb, Kattia Jimenez works the 14-acre farmland she never expected to own. A proud Costa Rican immigrant raised in Seattle, Jimenez worked for the Centers for Disease Control’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for more than a decade, traveling to 82 U.S. counties. Even after she met her future husband on a fateful two-week visit to Mount Horeb in the mid-2000s, she never intended to settle, let alone become a business owner and hemp farmer. But that’s exactly what she did in 2018 — the same year hemp farming became legal — when she took a job at the UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health with the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program and started her own company, Mount Horeb Hemp. Early on, one name came up.

MOUNT HOREB, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO