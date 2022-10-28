MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.

