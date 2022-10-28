ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, MS

wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
TUPELO, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape

A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
UNION, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Amory (MS) Fire Department Makes Order for New Pumper

Amory (MS) Fire Department was given permission to buy a new fire engine after the board of aldermen approved issuing a purchase order, according to a report published by Monroe Journal. The purchase was necessary because Engine 3, one of Amory’s pumpers is out of compliance, according to the report,...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
MONROE COUNTY, MS

