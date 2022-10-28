Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Woods Fire At The Intersection Of Hwy 25 N And Goshen Rd
8:09 am – Carthage Fire Department responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Highway 25 North and Goshen Road. Fire was later contained and no reports of any structures were in danger. 12:11 pm – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 25...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
wtva.com
Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
wtva.com
Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
wcbi.com
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Amory (MS) Fire Department Makes Order for New Pumper
Amory (MS) Fire Department was given permission to buy a new fire engine after the board of aldermen approved issuing a purchase order, according to a report published by Monroe Journal. The purchase was necessary because Engine 3, one of Amory’s pumpers is out of compliance, according to the report,...
wcbi.com
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
