Read full article on original website
Related
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Review: good enough to break up with your oven
This 7-in-1 appliance not only serves up crispy chicken wings and golden French fries — it might just replace your oven.
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
ohmymag.co.uk
Make scrambled eggs even more delicious by adding these simple ingredients
Scrambled eggs is one of the most popular breakfast dish; not only is it super healthy but it is also amazingly convenient and versatile: you can eat it on the go or serve it up as part of a classy brunch. But if you want to upgrade your scrambled eggs...
Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives
Honestly starting to wonder if I ever knew anything.
Why You Should Make Ribs In Your Air Fryer
Surely you have heard of the illustrious air fryer and its multipurpose applications. You must have also heard that you can put anything from fries to cake into the air fryer, and this being the case, the idea of using the air-driven device on ribs does not sound far-fetched at all.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
The Daily South
Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls
Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, and garlic powder in a food processor until combined, about 15 seconds. Add pimientos, and pulse until evenly distributed and slightly chopped, 6 to 8 pulses. Transfer cheese mixture to a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill at...
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
Country-style no-knead bread
Needing bread for dinner tonight? You can start making this bread dough before breakfast and actually have a fresh loaf of bread by lunchtime. It's just that simple. This bread will not be like a typical loaf of sandwich bread. Instead, it's country-style and rustic. It's great served with stew, beans, dumplings, etc.. But that's not to say that you can't slice it to make yourself a meatloaf sandwich.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cajun Shrimp
Cajun Shrimp dishes sound rather fancy, but they are actually really fast and easy to make in 5 minutes!. With a little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor (as spicy as you want), this simple, yet satisfying recipe requires only 5 ingredients. Easy 5 Minute Cajun Shrimp...
Daily Beast
The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).
Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months
Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
ETOnline.com
Le Creuset Sale: Save on Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron Cookware, Kitchen Gifts and More
Now that autumn in full swing, we're ready to whip up delicious recipes and fully embrace the cozy season. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To give you even more reason to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset has a ton of cookware on sale with everything you need to start whipping up your favorite fall dishes.
12tomatoes.com
Southern Scalloped Potatoes
Au Gratin Potatoes made with a delicious saucy combination of Gruyere & Pepper Jack. Thick-cut potatoes tossed in a creamy creole sauce and baked to perfection with a gruyere crust. You are gonna love this version of everyone’s favorite au gratin potato. You don’t have to be an expert at knife skills for this recipe or bring out a dangerous mandolin. The potatoes all get cooked. My favorite way to prepare an easy side dish is by cutting the potatoes any way I want.
Recipes made with bouillon
Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
thesouthernladycooks.com
Sweet Potato Muffins
Don’t forget about our Ebooks! Each Ebook is a collection of our most popular recipes. You will have them all at your fingertips and can pull them up at any time. Nice and convenient instead of having to search a database. You can purchase each Ebook individually or buy the bundle.
mailplus.co.uk
Ginger biscuits
Makes 60 - Hands on 25 mins + chilling Bake 12 mins You will need: 3 baking sheets, lined with baking paper. Beat the butter in a stand mixer fitted with the beater, on a medium speed, for 1-2 minutes until pale and creamy. Turn down the speed to medium-low, then, a spoonful at a time, add both types of sugar, and continue to beat for 3 minutes, scraping down the inside of the bowl from time to time, until combined. Add the egg and vanilla to the bowl and mix again.
Comments / 0