NBC Miami
Binance CEO Was in the Dark About Musk's Twitter U-Turn: ‘It's Very Hard to Predict What Elon Will Do Next'
LISBON, Portugal — The boss of crypto exchange Binance says he wasn't privy to Elon Musk's thinking when the billionaire backed away from, and then revived, his takeover of Twitter. Speaking on stage at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Changpeng Zhao said he was "a little...
NBC Miami
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC Miami
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
NBC Miami
Snap, Meta Shares Pop After FCC Commissioner Says U.S. Should Ban TikTok
Shares of U.S. social media companies Snap and Meta spiked on the news that a Federal Communications Commissioner said the U.S. government should ban TikTok. The comments do not necessarily signal any pending actions against TikTok. The Treasury and Justice Departments are the ones leading a review and negotiations with...
NBC Miami
Fox Earnings Lifted by Advertising Revenue From Free Streaming Service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
