Gap still reportedly remains between Rafael Devers, Red Sox in extension negotiations

Devers is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season.

A contract extension for Rafael Devers doesn't appear to be happening soon. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

While there was some reported optimism about the Red Sox and Rafael Devers reaching terms on a contract extension earlier this week, an agreement doesn’t appear to be imminent.

The gap between the Red Sox and Devers remains large after the two sides reopened contract talks, The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman reported. The Red Sox have raised their offer to $200-plus million over the course of the deal, but Devers is seeking a contract length that’s at least 10 years and worth, at minimum, $300-plus million, Heyman added.

Boston’s offer to Devers in spring training was in line with the eight-year, $168 million extension that Atlanta gave first baseman Matt Olson as the team believes Devers could spend much of his upcoming contract playing at first base or designated hitter, The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier reported. However, the 10-year, $212 million extension that the Braves gave to Austin Riley, who’s a third baseman that puts up similar numbers at the plate as Devers but is a year younger, likely forced the Red Sox’ hand to up their offer, according to Heyman.

Heyman’s recent report comes a few days after a pair of conflicting reports emerged about the Red Sox’ efforts to extend Devers. The Red Sox “began the negotiation process” with Devers by making “a substantially improved offer” compared to the one they made during spring training, MLB insider Yancen Pujols reported. Speier reported though that it was just “a regular offseason check-in” between Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero and Devers.

Devers, 26, is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season. He was named the AL’s starting third baseman for the All-Star Game for a second straight season, posting a .296 batting average and a .879 OPS with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs as he battled injury through the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, longtime Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will likely opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Heyman reported earlier in the year that the Red Sox “insulted” Bogaerts when they offered him a new contract that only added a year and $20 million to his current deal, which has three years and $60 million remaining on it if he were to opt in.

With Devers and Bogaerts due for new deals, a rival told Heyman that “the Red Sox are in a tough spot” in the aftermath of the Mookie Betts trade.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said extending Bogaerts was the team’s top priority this offseason during their end-of-season press conference earlier in October. Red Sox ownership also met with Bogarets in the final weeks of the season to hold informal discussions, the Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam reported.