MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
Trending Warmer
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will peak above average for the first week of November. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy, low temperatures will land near 51 with patchy fog developing in some areas. TUESDAY: Expect patchy morning fog in some places. Sunshine returns for the day along with...
Pleasant end to the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up towards the end of the week. There is another system heading our direction this weekend, which will continue being monitored. TONIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to remain partly cloudy to mostly...
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
Families find Trunk-or-Treating safer way to have fun during Halloween
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – It is Halloween, and kids are probably ready to throw on their costumes and load up on candy, but sometimes it is hard to trust what is in that candy. Over the past few years, many communities have been turning to organized events rather than...
Athletics Director John Cohen leaves MSU, heads to Auburn
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we have been following all weekend. John Cohen is headed to Auburn as their new Athletic Director. Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum confirmed Cohen’s resignation earlier today. WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff was the first to...
School bus safety: what motorists need to remember while driving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders spent much of the morning at the crash site, first helping the students and drivers. Then, they assisted the MHP with accident reconstruction. They all agree. You just can’t be too careful when school buses are on the road. WCBI talked to...
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
Man missing from Noxubee County last seen in Pinewood Area
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man missing for over a week. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on October 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pinewood Area. He was wearing gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks, and...
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
Leach, Jans share thoughts on AD John Cohen leaving Mississippi State for Auburn
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and men’s basketball coach Chris Jans shared their thoughts of Athletic Director John Cohen leaving for Auburn. WATCH:
Lowndes County Airport prepares for multi-million dollar renovation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you fly into the Lowndes County Airport, you’ll soon be seeing some changes. The airport will be undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. Among the new changes will be a new jetway that will allow passengers to stay out of the elements as...
Warm weather stretch continues
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to trend generally above average for the next week. A weekend front could bring rain and storms at times. WEDNESDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease today, leaving the afternoon sunny and warm with highs in the middle 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool...
Quiet but warmer next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
Stretch of warmer weather this week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
Disturbance call leads to arrests for drugs, weapons
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Columbus led to a drug and weapon arrest. Columbus Police arrived at an apartment on East Manor Drive for a disturbance between Kaliah Hunter and Tchnavia Howell. Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment and began a search with...
