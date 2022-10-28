ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
mprnews.org

Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe

An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KFIL Radio

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 1, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and duck hunters on Lake of the Woods. Preparations are underway for the deer season. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line, leaving a blind in a wildlife management area overnight, shooting an overlimit of hen mallards, and trespass. CO Corey...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Halloween is over and across the state local businesses are already getting prepared for the holidays. From holiday markets to celebrations of local art, there are plenty of activities in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Art...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE

