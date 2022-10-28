ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solving inflation requires the ending of hurtful interest rate hikes: The Fed should listen

This year’s rising interest rates have not affected all Americans equally. For the wealthy, they merely slow financial growth. However, for those who do not have a major financial cushion, rising rates impose an unsustainable burden. For millions of working Americans who are not rich and have limited or no savings, elevated interest rates operate as a regressive tax! Interest rates now pose untenable burdens on Americans who have no choice but to try to survive amid the increased cost of living that rising rates impose.

