Fred Again’s ‘Actual Life 3’ Meshes a Kaleidoscope of Beats, Melodies and Samples Into One of the Year’s Best Releases: Album Review

Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week
Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Shine on, ‘Harvest Moon’: Neil Young’s acclaimed 1992 album turns 30 Wednesday
Neil Young started the ‘90s by rocking out on the album Ragged Glory, and subsequent 1991 live albums Arc and Weld. But when 1992 rolled around, Young, who was suffering from tinnitus, decided to mellow out a bit. The result was Harvest Moon, which marks its 30th anniversary Wednesday.
Metallica’s James Hetfield rocks Eddie Munson costume for Halloween
James Hetfield paid tribute to the heaviest shredder in the Upside Down with his Halloween costume. The Metallica frontman dressed up as Stranger Things character Eddie Munson to celebrate October 31, complete with a denim jacket, a long, curly wig and a Hellfire Club shirt. Metallica posted a photo of...
Ryan Murphy Criticizes Netflix for Removing ‘Dahmer’ LGBTQ Tag: Not All Gay Stories Should Be ‘Happy’
Ryan Murphy is speaking out on Netflix’s decision to take away the LGBTQ tag on true crime series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The series, starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer who preyed on queer men, had the biggest debut ever on Netflix and was originally categorized as LGBTQ content on the streamer. However, the tag was removed two days after its September premiere due to social media backlash. “I also don’t think that all gay stories have to be happy stories,” series creator Murphy told The New York Times. “There was a moment on Netflix where they removed...
Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral
Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users. The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.More from VIBE.comJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayGillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk "The New Jay-Z"Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2 “Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer...
Evening Conversations review – warm meditations from midlife
Meet Sudha Bhuchar. She’s a middle-class, middle-aged mother of two mixed heritage millennials. Clambering from the audience with her coat on and backpack in hand, she’s ready to sit down for her nightly conversation. Bhuchar’s monologue, inspired by discussions she’s had with her sons, ponders on big themes....
