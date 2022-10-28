Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC
Moors Murders: Police boss defends Keith Bennett search
A police chief has defended a week-long search for the last victim of the Moors murderers after no evidence of human remains was found. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Sharlotte Naglis: Mum devastated as drink-driver sentence appeal rejected
The mother of a girl killed by a driver has said she is "devastated" that an appeal to increase his sentence has been rejected. Six-year-old Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021. John Owen, 46, was jailed for just...
BBC
Bournemouth: Four men sought after woman raped
A woman was raped after four men approached her on a residential street in Bournemouth. She was attacked in Wootton Gardens on Sunday shortly after 03:00 GMT, Dorset Police said. Her attackers, who were described as having black beards and all wearing black clothes, were not known to her. The...
BBC
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
BBC
Parkland families angrily rebuke gunman in court
Families and survivors of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, have delivered emotional victim-impact statements in court. A judge will sentence the killer to life in prison this week after a jury decided last month to spare him the death penalty for the attack that left 17 people dead.
BBC
Leah Croucher's killer has brother's blood on hands too - sister
The sister of Leah Croucher said her killer also had "our brother's blood on their hands", in a post on social media paying tribute to the teenager. Miss Croucher's body was found in a house in Milton Keynes last month after she went missing in 2019. Her half-brother Haydon Croucher...
BBC
Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court. Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear. He...
BBC
Woman who dodged £400 York beauty bill sought by police
A woman who failed to pay for a number of cosmetic treatments at a beauty business in York is being sought by police. North Yorkshire Police said the woman gave false details before having the procedures, which cost more than £400. She then left the salon at the York...
BBC
Man and girl held over Chinese restaurant assault
Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday after a report of a disturbance between two groups. The man was taken to hospital after...
BBC
Trio jailed over £3m cocaine-running plot
Three men have been jailed for their part in running drugs and cash between London, the Midlands and west England. Tekla Selassie, 20, Adil Riaz, 31, and Tobias Slender, 44, were investigated under Operation Venetic - a UK-wide crackdown on organised crime. The three men helped Bath-based drug dealer Romaine...
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
Comments / 0