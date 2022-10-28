ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools

Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
daystech.org

These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio

Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

