kggfradio.com

On A Tip IPD Arrests DUI Suspect

Officers with the Independence Police Department were advised via a tip of a possible intoxicated driver. The officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and cited the owner for improper parking on a roadway. Upon further investigation officers with the IPD arrested 66-year-old Bruce Benson for DUI, weapons charges, and several other traffic infractions. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and formal charges.
northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries

A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
PLATTE CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

One Dead, 20 Wounded in Halloween Night Shootings in Chicago and Kansas City, Police Say

One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.Read it at Reuters
CHICAGO, IL
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS

