4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
KCTV 5
Police: Woman found dead in the road was killed in car, then dumped
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have solved the case of a woman found dead in the road in Raytown on Halloween night, saying she was shot and killed by an Independence man in his car before being dumped in the road. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, was arrested Tuesday...
Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat
A judge sentenced an Independence man to 10 years after he tried to drive a stolen car with an officer inside, plus gun and drug charges.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
kggfradio.com
On A Tip IPD Arrests DUI Suspect
Officers with the Independence Police Department were advised via a tip of a possible intoxicated driver. The officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and cited the owner for improper parking on a roadway. Upon further investigation officers with the IPD arrested 66-year-old Bruce Benson for DUI, weapons charges, and several other traffic infractions. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and formal charges.
KMBC.com
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
Kansas City Police search for suspects involved in Midtown armed robbery
Kansas City police look for two men and a woman believed to be involved in an armed robbery at the Shop Local KC store near 36th and Main.
One dead, 6 injured following shooting at KCK Halloween party
Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a shooting at a Halloween party killed a 17-year-old and injured 6 other teenagers.
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home.
WIBW
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency...
Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teen in 2019
A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr, guilty of charges in related to the death of then 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
One Dead, 20 Wounded in Halloween Night Shootings in Chicago and Kansas City, Police Say
One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.Read it at Reuters
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
