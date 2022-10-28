ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Lottery jackpot alert: Saturday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to $825 million, second-largest in game’s history

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Chez_0iqMipVQ00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you dreamed with your significant other, friends, or family about what you would do if you won hundreds of millions of dollars from playing the lottery? If so, what would be your top five fun purchases?

It’s fun to dream, and it’s even more fun when the next Powerball drawing on Saturday’s jackpot has climbed all the way to $825 million; that’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history and the second-largest in the game’s history.

Did you win big? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Texas, jackpot soars to $800 million

This jackpot will have a cash value of around $410.2 million. If there’s no winner for this drawing, the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will see a jackpot of around $1 billion.

Texas Lottery players are excited to have another chance to play for the growing Powerball jackpot this weekend,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As that excitement builds, so do lottery proceeds for public education in Texas. Saturday’s Powerball Grand Prize is now the largest it has reached in more than six years and marks only the second time in the game’s history that the jackpot has surpassed $800 million.

PREVIOUS: No one hits Powerball jackpot, new drawing climbs to estimated $800 million

“We know our players will be daydreaming about what they may do if they win that prize, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that a Texan wins. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Country Reporter Festival award winners

McGuire's Way Bar-B-Q celebrates their award for best meat dish at the festival.  McGuire's Bar-B-Q was all smiles after getting their award.  Creniques Eats and Treats poses with their award for best fried food.  Shrimp Doc took home the award for best seafood. Waffly Delicious had the vote for best sweets! 
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy