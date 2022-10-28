Texas Lottery jackpot alert: Saturday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to $825 million, second-largest in game’s history

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you dreamed with your significant other, friends, or family about what you would do if you won hundreds of millions of dollars from playing the lottery? If so, what would be your top five fun purchases?

It’s fun to dream, and it’s even more fun when the next Powerball drawing on Saturday’s jackpot has climbed all the way to $825 million; that’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history and the second-largest in the game’s history.

This jackpot will have a cash value of around $410.2 million. If there’s no winner for this drawing, the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will see a jackpot of around $1 billion.

Texas Lottery players are excited to have another chance to play for the growing Powerball jackpot this weekend,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As that excitement builds, so do lottery proceeds for public education in Texas. Saturday’s Powerball Grand Prize is now the largest it has reached in more than six years and marks only the second time in the game’s history that the jackpot has surpassed $800 million.

“We know our players will be daydreaming about what they may do if they win that prize, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that a Texan wins. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.