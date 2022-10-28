ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County residents named to Florida list of influential leaders

By The Ledger
The leaders of three colleges or universities in Polk County have been named to the annual Florida 500 list released by Florida Trend magazine. The list highlights the state’s most influential leaders, as determined by the publication’s editorial staff.

Florida Polytechnic University President Randy K. Avent is on the list for the fourth consecutive year that Avent in the education category. He is joined by Anne Kerr, president of Florida Southern College, and Angela Garcia Falconetti, president of Polk State College.

Others from Polk County on the list include Rick Dantzler of Winter Haven and Bartow native Adam Putnam in the agriculture category, Brian Philpot of Lakeland in finance and insurance, Dean Saunders and Greg Ruthven of Lakeland in real estate and Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones in retail/wholesale.

The Florida 500 covers more than 60 business categories, including education, agriculture, hospitality and law,

“It is an honor to be included in the Florida 500 list among so many remarkable leaders from all over the state," Avent said in a news release. "This recognition shows that Florida Poly is increasingly making an impact and our reputation is growing. Our University was created to help transform Florida’s economy by producing a pipeline of STEM professionals and attracting high-tech industry. And after only eight years, it is evident we are doing exactly that.”

