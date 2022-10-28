ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man arrested in Walton County linked to Fort Myers shooting that paralyzed victim

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cP7Yv_0iqMiiZZ00

A man accused of shooting a victim multiple times in Fort Myers four months ago was arrested in the Florida Panhandle, the Walton County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence in Walton County.

Fort Myers Police wanted Alonso Ramirez for aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting in public for an incident where he shot the victim, leaving him paralyzed on June 25.

Lawsuit filed:'She's now looking at a lifetime in a wheelchair': Nightclubs, Premium Parking sued after shooting

Search continues:New details emerge in Monday shooting: Victim seriously injured, suspect still at large

The shooting happened at the Kwik Stop in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Boulevard, police said.

The victim was shot at multiple times and was struck in the neck.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4now.com

Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death investigation. Fort Myers officers responded to the 3700 block of Palm Beach Blvd. around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reporting a disturbance. A man, later identified as 19-year-old...
FORT MYERS, FL
WKRG News 5

6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car

A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
mypanhandle.com

Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash at NB Metro Pkwy, Old Metro Pkwy in Fort Myers

A deadly Monday morning crash temporarily shut down northbound Metro Parkway at the Old Metro Parkway intersection in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. A truck involved caught on fire, and at least one person was killed. The crash is still being investigated.
FORT MYERS, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 10/31/22 3:20 p.m. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons released more information on the Inmate who escaped the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna. FCI officials say around 10:35 Monday morning, inmate Chesney jones was discovered missing from the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 people seriously injured after van rear-ends car on I-75 in Fort Myers

On Sunday evening, three adults were seriously injured and three children received minor injuries after a van rear-ended a car on I-75 in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 62-year-old man from Panama City stopped on the outside lane of northbound I-75, south of SR-82, around 5:45 p.m. A van driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, with two adults and eight children as her passengers, was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the car.
FORT MYERS, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy