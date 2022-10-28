Man arrested in Walton County linked to Fort Myers shooting that paralyzed victim

A man accused of shooting a victim multiple times in Fort Myers four months ago was arrested in the Florida Panhandle, the Walton County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence in Walton County.

Fort Myers Police wanted Alonso Ramirez for aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting in public for an incident where he shot the victim, leaving him paralyzed on June 25.

The shooting happened at the Kwik Stop in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Boulevard, police said.

The victim was shot at multiple times and was struck in the neck.

