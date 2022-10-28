Haughton’s Haylee Crowder tops Week 8 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week voting

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder secured enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

A standout volleyball player for the Lady Buccaneers, Crowder is the first Haughton winner of the 2022-23 school year. She joins past volleyball winners that include Jade Smith of Ruston, Madison Hicks of Captain Shreve an d K’laina Bieniek of Byrd.

Crowder and her supporters racked up 16,976 votes, a solid 35.9% of the 48,157 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed Crowder to top a field of 11 additional candidates, including second-place Aja Tellis, a Parkway cheerleader, who made a strong run for the recognition with 12,032 votes (25.5%).

“Haylee has had a great season for us leading our team in aces and digs,” Haughton coach Justin Ginn said. “She’s been our most consistent player all season.”

Crowder had 13 digs and three aces in a recent win over Captain Shreve.

Others on the eighth ballot for the 2022-23 school year were Janiya Vanderpool, Byrd volleyball; Charity Ashton, Red River volleyball; Queen White, Northwood volleyball; Olivia Dial, North Caddo volleyball; Caroline Cristler, Calvary volleyball; ZyMauri Canada, Mansfield cheer; Kaylee Musgrove, Benton swimming; Barrett LeBon, Airline swimming; Mark Henry, Nat. Central cross country and Myles Carpenter, Cedar Creek cross country.

They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes in high school sports other than football.

The Times online only poll runs through Thursday evening. The poll includes northwest Louisiana athletes competing in volleyball, cross country, swimming, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, wrestling, powerlifting, indoor and outdoor track, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, bowling, gymnastics and fishing while those sports are in season.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

2022-23 WINNERS

Week 1: Cheyenne Olson, Parkway cross countryWeek 2: Claire Allen, Benton cross countryWeek 3: Jade Smith, Ruston volleyballWeek 4: Brody Hutchison, Benton cross countryWeek 5: Madison Hicks, Captain Shreve volleyballWeek 6: K’laina Bieniek, Byrd volleyballWeek 7: Ember Pierce, Parkway cross countryWeek 8: Haylee Crowder, Haughton volleyball

