Washington County, KY

'A distillery from scratch': Two former Maker's Mark bourbon experts launch new distillery

By Maggie Menderski, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Two big names in the bourbon industry are launching a new distillery just northeast of Maker's Mark Distillery .

Jane Bowie and Denny Potter, formerly of Maker's Mark, took their first big step in building a distillery in Washington County with an economic development incentive hearing from the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development this week. They're hopeful the distillery can open sometime in the next two years.

"We know exactly what kind of whiskey, we know what we want to make, and we know exactly what we need to build in a distillery to do it," Bowie said.

Bowie wasn't ready to release specifics about the whiskey or the distillery plans, but she said in terms of scale their project would be mid-size. They wouldn't be one of the biggest players in Kentucky, but they also wouldn't be making whiskey in "a closet with Rubbermaid containers, either."

Their new distillery doesn't have a name or a full concept, yet, Bowie told The Courier Journal, but since the news first broke earlier this week, bourbon aficionados have been messaging the duo with ideas. Right now their focus is on the kind of bourbon they want to make and the plans to get the construction off the ground; they expect the branding details will follow organically later.

The duo left Maker's Mark in early September. Potter served as general manager and master distiller, and Bowie was head of innovation and blending. Together, they have more than 41 years of experience in the distillery industry.

"Just like our founders, Denny and Jane also have an entrepreneurial itch and have expressed a desire to blaze their own trails in the Bourbon industry with a new venture," Rob Samuels, managing director for Maker’s Mark said in a news release in August. "I simply can't thank Denny and Jane enough for the tremendous impact they have had on Maker’s Mark around the world."

Between their two roles, Bowie says there really isn't a part of the bourbon-making operation that either one of them doesn't have experience with, and they're excited to use those skills to make their own spirits.

"We know we can work together, and we know we can disagree, and come out on the other side fairly in one piece," Bowie said. "We’re building a distillery from scratch. Its baby steps, just every day is taking another step."

Reached reporter Maggie Menderski at 502-582-4053 or mmenderski@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'A distillery from scratch': Two former Maker's Mark bourbon experts launch new distillery

